4,451 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after purchasing an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Up 2.1 %

MSCI stock traded up $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.56. The company had a trading volume of 325,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,220. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

