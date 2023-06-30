4,464 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

