58.com Reiterates Upgrade Rating for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

58.com reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Saia from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.14. 431,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.19. Saia has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $351.41.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

