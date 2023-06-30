85,265 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.56. 10,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.