876 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,022. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

