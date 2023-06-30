888 Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

PNC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 747,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 262,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

