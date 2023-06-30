Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Accenture stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.39. 734,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,221. The stock has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.64.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

