Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $308.33 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.64. The company has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

