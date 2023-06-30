Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $308.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.64.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

