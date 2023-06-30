Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 589.9% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 683.0 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of ACXIF stock remained flat at $175.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.55. Acciona has a 52-week low of $157.90 and a 52-week high of $211.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Featured Articles

