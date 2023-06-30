Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 14,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

