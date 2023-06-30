Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 80.0% in June

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 14,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
About Acorn Energy
