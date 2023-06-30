Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Reduced by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,622. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

