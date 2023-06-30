Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

