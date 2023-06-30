Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,351 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.15. 609,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,882. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

