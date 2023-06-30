Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 632,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,195. The stock has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

