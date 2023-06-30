Advocate Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,763 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 129,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

