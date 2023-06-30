Advocate Group LLC Has $9.06 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,110. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

