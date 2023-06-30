Advocate Group LLC Purchases 4,449 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advocate Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,293. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

