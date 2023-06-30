Advocate Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,569 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,569 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.77. 548,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.30. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.