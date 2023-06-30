Advocate Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 200,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.