Advocate Group LLC Sells 852 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 444,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

