Advocate Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,024 shares of company stock worth $7,063,341. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

DRI stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

