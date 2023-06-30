Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.34. 576,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,431,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $846,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,234.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,702 shares of company stock valued at $943,633. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

