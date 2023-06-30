Aerodynamic Electric Xiangtian Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Free Report) major shareholder Aerodynamic Electric Xiangtian sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Planet Green Stock Up 4.7 %

PLAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 4,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

Get Planet Green alerts:

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 62.60%.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.