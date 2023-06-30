AES (NYSE:AES) Trading Down 3.7%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. 2,499,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,346,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.
AES Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,415,000 after purchasing an additional 283,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
