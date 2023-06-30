AES (NYSE:AES) Trading Down 3.7%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. 2,499,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,346,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,415,000 after purchasing an additional 283,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.