Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) PT Lowered to GBX 130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF – Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Airtel Africa stock opened at C$1.42 on Friday. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

