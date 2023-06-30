Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

AKCCF opened at $1.29 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA



Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

