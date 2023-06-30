Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
AKCCF opened at $1.29 on Monday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
