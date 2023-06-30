Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.43

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.43 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 72.43 ($0.92), with a volume of 415513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.87 million and a PE ratio of -1,825.00.

Albion Technology & General VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 1.82 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

