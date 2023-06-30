Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 7,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $494,000.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

