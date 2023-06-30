Algorand Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. Algorand has a total market cap of $910.64 million and $39.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,550,414 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.

