Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 7.4%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOFree Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 1,848,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,266,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 388,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after buying an additional 1,254,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.