Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 1,848,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,266,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after acquiring an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 388,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after buying an additional 1,254,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

