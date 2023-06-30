Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

