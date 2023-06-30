Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

