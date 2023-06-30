Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 232 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 113,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

ABT opened at $107.76 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.