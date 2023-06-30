Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,374.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,330.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

