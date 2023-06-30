Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.