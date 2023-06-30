Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 88,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS opened at $176.67 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

