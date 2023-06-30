Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,490,000 after acquiring an additional 943,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

