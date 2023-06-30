Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.07 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

