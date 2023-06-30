Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $68.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.