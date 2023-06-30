Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Santo Carlini Buys 65,367 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Free Report) insider Santo Carlini acquired 65,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$14,511.47 ($9,674.32).
Ambertech Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.
About Ambertech
