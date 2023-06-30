Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Santo Carlini Buys 65,367 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Free Report) insider Santo Carlini acquired 65,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$14,511.47 ($9,674.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

