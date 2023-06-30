American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.3 %

AAL stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.