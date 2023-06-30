American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after purchasing an additional 166,517 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

