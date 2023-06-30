American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

