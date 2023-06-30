American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

