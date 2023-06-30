American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

