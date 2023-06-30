ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ANA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.41. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

