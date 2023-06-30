Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLM Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM Price Performance

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,490,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

