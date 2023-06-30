Analyzing Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Free Report) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% Angi -5.97% -8.38% -4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A Angi $1.89 billion 0.89 -$128.45 million ($0.22) -15.09

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Angi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Angi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colombier Acquisition and Angi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Angi 0 3 6 0 2.67

Angi has a consensus target price of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 76.20%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Summary

Angi beats Colombier Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

