Analyzing Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) & Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Netflix has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Netflix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Netflix and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix 13.16% 20.43% 8.75% Cineverse -13.30% -24.40% -8.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

89.7% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Netflix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cineverse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Netflix and Cineverse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix 3 10 24 0 2.57 Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Netflix currently has a consensus price target of $374.39, suggesting a potential downside of 12.57%. Cineverse has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,726.09%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Netflix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netflix and Cineverse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix $31.62 billion 6.02 $4.49 billion $9.30 46.05 Cineverse $56.05 million 0.38 $2.21 million ($1.00) -2.30

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse. Cineverse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netflix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netflix beats Cineverse on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc. provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company has approximately 231 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Cineverse

(Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.